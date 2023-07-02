Venezuelan man stabbed to death during attempted theft of wife’s purse

Last Updated on Sunday, 2 July 2023, 13:18 by Denis Chabrol

A Venezuelan man was stabbed to death early Sunday morning outside a bar at Grove, East Bank Demerara after he intervened in an attempt to steal his wife’s purse, police said.

The prime suspect, who fled the scene on foot is said to be also a Venezuelan.

The victim, who was knifed several times outside the Blast Beer Garden, was identified as 37-year old Venezuelan Oscar Sanchez of 37 Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Investigators said they were informed that Sanchez’s reputed wife, Avie Mario Leane Tores, a Venezuelan, is employed at the Blast Beer Garden at Lot 85 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at about 4 AM when the suspect, who is known to both Sanchez and Tores, went to the woman and tried to steal her purse that she had in her left hand, which caused her husband to intervene, police said.

“Sanchez and the suspect started to argue, and the suspect, who was armed with a knife, dealt Sanchez several stabs about his body,” police said. Sanchez fell to the ground, where he remained motionless as the suspect made good his escape, on foot, in a southern direction on the Grove Public Road, police added.

Tores told investigators that after she had finished working at around 00:30 hrs, she and her husband began consuming alcohol in front of her workplace, the Blast Beer Garden).

They were with several other Venezuelan friends and were standing on the pavement in front of the bar.

Police said Sanchez was stabbed to the back of the left side shoulder, centre of the back, left back elbow, left shoulder front, middle of the throat, left side lower rib, and right thumb.

Police said several persons were contacted and interviewed, and statements were obtained. CCTV cameras were located under the shed of Blast Beer Garden, and investigators will review these as investigations continue, police added.