Man wanted for killing partner

Last Updated on Sunday, 2 July 2023, 13:16 by Denis Chabrol

A 29-year old man, who allegedly kicked and lashed his 48-year old partner to death early Sunday morning at their Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara residence, has fled the scene and is yet to be arrested, police said.

The woman has been identified as Bibi Naseefa Baksh of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara and the alleged killer is Shivnand Henry, a labourer/fisherman.

According to investigators, between 4:30 AM and 5:30 AM, while imbibing, they had an argument where the suspect began beating Baksh, kicking her down wooden stairs and dragging her to the roadway, where he dealt her several kicks and lashes with a piece of wood about her body.

Investigators were informed that after Henry beat his partner, he and the woman’s young daughter assisted her but she eventually succumbed. “After the alleged beating, the suspect and the victim’s 12-year-old daughter assisted Baksh back into the house. The woman was taken to her room and helped onto the bed. A short while after, the deceased was observed to be motionless,” the Guyana Police Force said. The girl then reportedly raised an alarm.

Detectives said they saw what appeared to be abrasions on the woman’s forehead, shoulder, arms and knees.

Police were told that Baksh and Henry had a history of domestic issues, leading to them fighting and quarrelling.

The couple and her daughter lived at her 61-year-old mother’s residence at Uitvlugt.