CXC says CSEC math exam paper leak originated in Jamaica

Last Updated on Friday, 19 May 2023, 14:02 by Denis Chabrol

The region-wide leak of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics examination paper 2 originated at an examination centre in Jamaica before that exam on Wednesday, but an amended version of that exam would go ahead, Registrar of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr Wayne Wesley said Friday.

“The security measures, which CXC has put in place, has led to us locating the country as Jamaica and the examination center there the leak originated,” he told a news conference.

He declined to say whether CXC was provided with the identity of the person and the specific locati0n of the examination centre in Jamaica where the paper was leaked. Dr Wesley also could not immediately say whether Jamaican police would be called but said the matter would be dealt with based on CXC protocols.

Due to the fact that candidates have dedicated a lot to prepare for the Mathematics Paper 2 exam, CXC announced that it would not be setting a fresh paper but would assess students base on School-Based Assessment which includes Paper 3 (2) and Paper 1 (multiple choice). That decision has been made known to Ministries of Education across the region in a meeting earlier Friday. “As a result of the breach and compromise of the examination as well as consideration for mental health and well-being of our candidates, and timely release of results, along with matriculation requirements, CXC has determined that grades for this examination will be determined using the modified approach,” he said.

The CXC Registrar sought to reassure candidates that the security of regional examinations is paramount, even as he conceded that the leak was widespread via social media platforms. “It would have reached many countries. Many reports would have been made about persons who would have had access to the information,” he said.

He advised students to monitor CXC’s Social Media channels and website for further information and updates to “make sure that you are receiving timely and credible information.”