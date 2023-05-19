Vehicle crashes into police spy dept’s fence

Last Updated on Friday, 19 May 2023, 8:37 by Denis Chabrol

A Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) early Friday morning crashed into the fence of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch headquarters on Camp Street, Georgetown but no one was injured seriously, police said.

Police confirmed that three persons were in the vehicle did not sustain life-threatening injuries. A breathalyzer test was expected to be taken after the driver received medical attention.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 6 AM. The privately-owned vehicle was heading west along Thomas Road when it struck a utility pole with high voltage electrical cables as well as telecommunication cables.

After hitting the pole, it broke through the eastern zinc fence of the Special Branch headquarters and ended up in the gutter almost upside-down.

The concrete building was not visibly damaged by the vehicle. Special Branch is the intelligence gathering arm of the police force that gathers information through undercover operations.

Police were deployed and cordoned off Camp Street between Thomas Road and Barrack Street. Eventually, one way traffic south along Camp Street was allowed.

No traffic cones or barriers were placed to prevent pedestrians from passing near the utility pole and very low hanging cables.