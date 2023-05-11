Police investigating GECOM Chairman’s death threat complaint against Mc Donald

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 May 2023, 17:37 by Denis Chabrol

Police were Thursday investigating a complaint by the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Retired Justice Claudette Singh about reported threat based on remarks allegedly made by opposition APNU parliamentarian Coretta Mc Donald, a senior police officer said.

Investigators were Thursday preparing to question the lawmaker about the remarks she allegedly made on May 9, 2023 outside GECOM’s headquarters.

Police were contacted for comment after Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told a news conference that Ms Mc Donald allegedly said “a few days ago that the death is announced of Claudette Singh, funeral to be announced later.”

Mr Jagdeo agreed with the GECOM Chairman “rightfully if you threaten” writing Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken and House Speaker Manzoor Nadir “about this death threat to her.”

The Vice President said non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have not said anything about the alleged threat on the life of Ms Singh or “disparaging a woman, another woman.”

He noted that Justice Singh had declared the 1997 general elections unconstituti0nal because voter identification cards had been used in keeping with a bipartisan supported law. The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) had lost two years of its term due to the High Court ruling. “Claudette Singh wasn’t a PPP stooge then or poodle,” he remarked.

The Vice President described the GECOM as a “respected judge.”