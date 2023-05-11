Richards must be charged with murder of Sir Mars, DPP advises

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 May 2023, 16:13 by Denis Chabrol

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Thursday recommended that a 24-year old man be charged with the murder of prominent Guyanese teacher and actor, Kerwyn Mars alias known ‘Sir Mars’, a senior police officer said.

“The DPP advised that the suspect Brian Richards be charged with murder committed on Kerwyn Mars,” police said.

Richards, of John Fernandes Squatting Area, Georgetown, is expected to appear at the Diamond Magistrates Court.

Mars was killed Sunday night at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara. An autopsy showed that Mars was stabbed several times, chest crushed and skin badly bruised.

Richards allegedly reversed Mars car on him and braced him to a nearby concrete fence. Investigators said Richards related that he was looking for his phone by the gearstick and his hand mistakenly put the vehicle in reverse gear.

Detectives said the recovered two knives at the crime scene and subsequently blood-stained clothing at Richards’ residence when they arrested him earlier this week.

The two had reportedly gone to the Green Bar where they consumed several beers and left after which a disagreement erupted and Richards said he lashed the teacher with a beer bottle to his head. Mars allegedly retaliated with a knife before exiting the vehicle.

Richards said both of them were intoxicated.