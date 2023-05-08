Sir Mars, suspect stabbed each other- police

Last Updated on Monday, 8 May 2023, 17:32 by Denis Chabrol

Well-known Guyanese teacher and actor, Kerwyn Mars alias Sir Mars, and the prime suspect in his killing knifed each other before his car was reversed and pinned him to a nearby concrete fence, police said.

“Investigations revealed that Mars and the suspect had a ‘misunderstanding’ that escalated inside the vehicle. As a result, both parties armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds,” police said in a statement.

Up to about 5:23 Monday afternoon, police said the suspect was not arrested.

Crime scene detectives said there were lacerations to the face, head, hand, shoulder, forehead, above the left eye, right side chest, and back. Two knives were recovered from the scene.

Mars, 51, of 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara was killed at about 10:30 Sunday night at 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Police said Mars exited the vehicle and the suspect reversed the teacher’s Mitsubishi RVR vehicle, Registration # PZZ-6438 which pinned his head to a fence as he attempted to flee in an easterly direction. “The suspect reversed the vehicle hitting Mars and pinning him to the fence of a house on the eastern side of the street, which runs north to south,” police added. The vehicle was later removed with the assistance of the fire service, and the lifeless body of the deceased was seen, his face braced against the fence.

According to the police force, the suspect exited the vehicle and escaped in a southern direction on foot.

Several persons in the area were contacted and interviewed. Investigations are ongoing, police added.

Mr Mars was a member of the Guyana Defence Force Reserve.