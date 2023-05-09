Suspect in Sir Mars’ death arrested, admits responsibility

Last Updated on Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 18:03 by Denis Chabrol

A suspect in the killing of prominent secondary school teacher and actor, Kerwyn Mars alias ‘Sir Mars’, was arrested on Tuesday and has since admitted to being responsible for his death , police said.

The Guyana Police Force declined to identify the suspect, but said he was “cooperating with the investigators” who were questioning him at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

The suspect, who is 24 years old and lives at John Fernandes Limited (JFL) Squatting Area, has since told police that he and Sir Mars had a scuffle in the teacher’s car. At the time, according to sources, the two were intoxicated having consumed about a case and a half beers earlier.

During the scuffle, sources told Demerara Waves Online News that the suspect said he lashed Sir Mars on his head with a beer bottle and the teacher retaliated with a knife. He said after Sir Mars exited the car, he was looking for his phone by the gearstick and he accidentally reversed the car and struck the victim.

Investigators have also retrieved the blood-stained clothing from the suspect’s residence.

Police said there was no other suspect in the killing of Sir Mars, 51, at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara. His badly bruised body was found pinned by his car against a concrete fence.

Investigators said the suspect and Sir Mars knifed each other and after the educator stepped out of the vehicle, he was rammed to the fence.

The suspect then, according to police, fled the scene on foot, eventually took a taxi and went home.

Sir Mars, who was the Deputy Principal of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School, was also a reserve soldier of the Guyana Defence Force.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand expressed sadness at the passing of Sir Mars and hoped that justice would be served swiftly. “Shocked and saddened at the gruesome death of Sir Mars. The fact that he dedicated himself to teaching Guyana’s children should give a good indication of who he was,” she said.

The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) said it was disheartened by the death of the educator and noted that he was an active trade unionist. “Bro. Mars was a very integral member of the Union. He served in many positions within his Branch and was a sports enthusiast. He served the profession with great dignity and respect. He was a pillar within the education system, that has suffered a great loss,” the union said.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton expressed sadness at the death of Sir Mars and said it was an indication of how badly the Guyanese society has degenerated. He mourned the loss that the education system has suffered. “The Nation is poorer today with the tragic and senseless loss of Mr Kirwyn Mars. This son of the soil gave distinguished service to this country in the field of education and the arts. Mr Mars or Sir Mars as he was fondly called, was an educator, a friend, colleague, a disciplinarian and a patriotic citizen who loved his country. He would be remembered for being that live wire, problem solver, motivator and an outstanding teacher,” he said.