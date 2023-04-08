GTT partners with Bartica Committee for Regatta 2023

Last Updated on Saturday, 8 April 2023, 13:05 by Denis Chabrol

GTT has signed on as partners for Bartica Regatta 2023. The event which commenced last Saturday with a sashing ceremony for the Miss Bartica Regatta pageant, will conclude on April 10 with grass track races and the pageant finals.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) of GTT Mobile, Randall Hewitt, received a courtesy call from the Regatta Committee at the company’s corporate office in the new Pegasus Suites last Thursday. He presented the team led by Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, with a cheque for more than GY$ 1.4 million in sponsorship.

The COO reiterated the company’s commitment to customers and all Guyana. He said that GTT will continue to keep its promise to reliably connect customers, strengthen communities and innovate for all in the country.

“Regatta has become one of the events that Guyanese from all across the country look forward to celebrating every year. It is a big event for the town . Many opportunities emerge across sports, tourism, pageantry, entertainment, entrepreneurship and so much more. It is an activity that we are proud to support and want to see grow. This is a part of how we are strengthening communities and that’s a promise we will keep”.

In addition to GTT’s sponsorship of Regatta 2023, patrons can also expect a presence from the company at the event and opportunities to win exciting prizes.

The highly anticipated Regatta callender is predicted to attract approximately 15,000 persons to the town for the highlight of the annual celebrations, which is the Regatta weekend.

The weekend will include a day tour package to 5 tourist attractions on Saturday April 9, exciting boat races on the Golden Beach Boulevard on Sunday April 10, grass track racing and the Regatta pageant on Easter Monday and two mega concerts.

Regional Executive Officer, Kenneth Williams, said that Bartica is evolving from a community that is based only on an economy around the extractive industries and is focusing a lot on tourism, especially at the regional level.

He thanked GTT for coming onboard and said that the partnership with GTT for Regatta 2023 is building on a good foundation and relationship between the company and the community.

“We have always had a good relationship with GTT and this sets the tone for the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and Bartica , when corporate sponsors come on board and they support the Regatta, it helps the small man; the boaters, the hotel owners, the pop-up stores; all are involved and the foot traffic increases Regional Tourism”.

Williams was accompanied by the Region Seven Tourism Committee President; Magavia Gonsalves, Secretary ; Collette Ault and Assistant Secretary Treasurer- Shondel Giles.