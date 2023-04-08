GTT announces support for Rupununi Rodeo 2023

Last Updated on Saturday, 8 April 2023, 12:48 by Denis Chabrol

GTT Inc, Guyana’s leading telecommunications company, last Friday announced its support for the upcoming Rupununi Rodeo 2023.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO)- Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, donated GY$ 500,000 to Director of the Rupununi Livestock Association, Christina Edwards.

The company’s contribution will go towards prizes for the male and female categories of barrel races in the annual display of talent by cattle farmers on April 9 & 10. The event will take place at the Triple R Rodeo ground as the dry season comes to an end.

Ferguson said that the decades old activity that occurs before the May-June rain, is now a highly anticipated event on the national calendar and GTT is proud to be associated with the growth of the festivities.

“The Rodeo attracts thousands of persons to the Rupununi annually. It promotes tourism and many visitors from across the region and even internationally set their calendar to experience the excitement. It is an excellent display of Guyana beyond the coastland, and we want to see it continue to grow”.

He added that GTT’s contribution is just a small way that the company is building on its commitment to strengthening communities.

Director of the Rupununi Livestock Association, Christina Edwards, said that the Rodeo this year promises to be a very exciting one and the organizing committee is appreciative of the support it is receiving from GTT Inc.

“Everyone loves the adventure and it’s the biggest economic activity in the Region annually, it’s like Christmas in the Rupununi and we’re happy to have GTT onboard as we celebrate our unique cultural heritage and share the experience that the Rupununi has to offer”.

She said that the gates to the event will open at 10:00 am and the festivities will go on into the evening when the climate is better for the animals. Among the many horseback riding activities, patrons can also expect numerous side attractions.

The Rodeo is a major highlight on Guyana’s cultural calendar, showcasing traditional cowboy skills and horsemanship, as well as offering a range of entertainment and family activities. The event is also an important opportunity to support the local community since proceeds from ticket sales and donations go towards development projects in the Region.

GTT’s donation will help to ensure that the Rupununi Rodeo 2023 is a resounding success.