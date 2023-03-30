Update: Guyana Police Force’s main Facebook page recovered

Last Updated on Thursday, 30 March 2023, 13:10 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force’s Facebook page has been recovered, almost one day after it was hacked and removed, according to a well-placed source.

The Police Force’s Public Relations Unit did not release any information about the disappearance and reappearance of the page which has almost 83,000 followers.

That Social Media platform for the country’s major civilian law enforcement agency disappeared some time Wednesday, taking with it a fair repository of releases and images that had been posted mostly over the past two years.

The police force last disseminated links to its Facebook posts on Tuesday.

The official told Demerara Waves Online News that the removal of the Police Force’s main Facebook page was expected to be discussed Thursday. Those talks, the source said, were expected to include Information Technology (IT) experts here and overseas.

The police force is not known to have an excellent track record of cracking cybercrime cases, except when there is an obvious link to the perpetrator or a confession.