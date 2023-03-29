Americans in Guyana put on alert amid threats to US interests

Last Updated on Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 22:31 by Denis Chabrol

The American Embassy in Guyana on Wednesday said it has tightened security and put Americans here on alert because of threats that have been issued.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to inform U.S. citizens that the embassy has increased security protocols due to receiving threats against U.S. interests,” the embassy here said.

A high-ranking Guyanese police officer declined to respond to questions about the nature and origin of the threats, if anyone was detained or arrested, and what are the US interests that have been threatened.

An embassy official similarly declined to provide details but said Guyanese authorities have been asked to help. “Unfortunately I can’t provide additional information but the alert refers to U.S. interests in Guyana. We are working with local authorities to monitor the situation,” the official said.

Americans in Guyana have been advised to “stay alert” and “exercise heightened caution.”

