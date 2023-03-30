BREAKING: Police issue wanted bulletin for WPA’s Tacuma Ogunseye

Last Updated on Thursday, 30 March 2023, 11:40 by Denis Chabrol

Weeks after Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Executive Member Tacuma Ogunseye made controversial remarks expecting support from the Afro-Guyanese dominated police and army should there be mass protests by Afro-Guyanese against alleged discrimination, police on Thursday issued a wanted bulletin.

Police said is wanted for “several serious offences” and attempting to excite racial hostility or ill-will in violation of Guyana’s Racial Hostility Act on March 9, 2023 during a public meeting at Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Police did not elaborate on what the other “several serious offences” were, but Attorney General Anil Nandlall cited Mr Ogunseye for sedition, provocation and urging the overthrow of the Irfaan Ali-led administration.

Mr Ogunseye,71, of 219 Section ‘C’, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, earlier this week said if he was charged with treason, he would plead guilty with explanation. The maximum penalty for treason is death by hanging.

The WPA and Mr Ogunseye have refused to rescind Mr Ogunseye’s remarks which have been condemned by the government, private sector and several religious organisations. The main opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has not distanced itself from Mr Ogunseye’s statements but has said that the choice of words could have been different.

The WPA and the PNCR-led A Partnership for National Unity have been condemning the mainly Indo-Guyanese backed People’s Progressive Party for racial discrimination in the distribution of cash handouts, land for housing and agriculture and infrastructural contracts. The government continues to reject those claims.