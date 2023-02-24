Judoka, politician Jeff Sankies dies

Last Updated on Friday, 24 February 2023, 21:33 by Denis Chabrol

Former President of the Guyana Judo Association and politician, Geoffrey ‘Jeff’ Sankies died on Friday morning at his residence on Duke, Street, Kingston, Georgetown, a family member said.

He was 78 years old.

Sankies was also an executive member of the now defunct Justice For All Party (JFAP).

He succumbed to a brief illness at about 6 AM.

Sankies passed away even as he was forging ahead with plans to erect a bust for former Guyanese boxer, Michael Parris, this country’s lone Olympic gold medalist to date.

Earlier this week, Mr Sankies lamented that despite his best efforts, neither Sport Minister Charles Ramson, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud nor President Irfaan Ali had responded to his efforts for approval of the bust to be erected in a prominent place.

Mr Sankies said, instead, he recently obtained approval for the bust to be erected in the Promenade Gardens. The sculptor was due to arrive in Guyana in the coming weeks.

Mr Sankies’ brother was the now late Melvyn ‘Mel’ Sankies, a Civil Engineer and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana.