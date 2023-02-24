Suspects in money laundering not linked to Herstelling accused

Last Updated on Friday, 24 February 2023, 18:30 by Denis Chabrol

A woman, who was among eight persons wanted by the police force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) for questioning about money laundering, on Friday surrendered to investigators who have since arrested her, but she and the others are not linked to family that has been charged with allegedly laundering GY$4.1 billion, her lawyer said.

Attorney-at-Law Bernard Da Silva told Demerara Waves Online News that Melicia Adella Williams was questioned by SOCU investigators about money transfers she received through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC). Her husband, Leon Anthony Williams, 28, also of Lot 74 Accabre Drive Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Linden, is accused of the similar offence.

Mr Da Silva said investigators asked the woman, who works at a fast-food enterprise, whether she knew any of the six accused persons, a part from her husband.

The lawyer said based on the facts of the probe so far, the eight persons are not linked to the three-member family from Herstelling who have been charged with the alleged laundering of GY$4.1 billion partly through the banking system to businesses in China purportedly for the purchase of food boxes.