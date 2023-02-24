Four in recent drug busts plead guilty

Last Updated on Friday, 24 February 2023, 22:28 by Denis Chabrol

Four persons , who were arrested in connection with several drug busts, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, according to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

Chaterpaul “Dutchie” Singh,39, of First Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined GY$1,387,800 for trafficking in 3.3 pounds of marijuana. CANU said the charge against Anesia Isfehani, 24, of Crown Dam Industry, East Coast Demerara was withdrawn. They were held in a car on Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown with three brick-like substances that later tested positive for marijuana.

Also pleading guilty to possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking was Eon Martin, 45, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown who was arrested at a house on Norton Street with 2.55 pounds of cocaine. Martin appeared before Magistrate Daly to answer to the charge of trafficking in 2.55 pounds of cocaine. Martin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 years 6 months imprisonment and fined GY$1,737,000. No mention was made of 50-year old Andre Clarke of Norton Street.

CANU said Nigerian 26-year old Gift Obioha of Laing Avenue, Georgetown. admitted to aiding in the trafficking in 1.1 pounds of cocaine. was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined GY $723,000. CANU did not say what has so far been the fate of 33-year old Michael Emmanuel Ude of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara who was intercepted allegedly with a box containing several items including the cocaine.

Guyana-born American Delroy Julius Seaforth admitted to the court that he was in possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking. He was held on Thursday with 12 marijuana ‘joints’ on arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Magistrate Judy Latchman sentenced Seaforth to three days of community service, and fined him GY$30,000.