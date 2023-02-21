Several Linden residents fingered in money laundering probe

Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 17:57 by Denis Chabrol

Seven residents of Linden, including two women, are wanted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of the Guyana Police Force as police probe several alleged financial crimes.

Head of SOCU, Assistant Commissioner F. Karimbaksh said each of the seven persons were “wanted for questioning in connection with Money Laundering and other serious offences in Guyana.”

An eighth person is from Mocha-Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

No details were provided. In response to whether they were wanted in connection with the GY$4.1 billion food box money laundering case, a Guyana Police Force spokesman said, “SOCU investigations are confidential…at this point in time I don’t have the specific details other than the details provided in the individual wanted bulletins.”

Those wanted are:

Denzel Lawrence Muir, 28, of 194 First Street Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara. Aubrey Anthony Fraser, 25, of Lot 75 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara, Mc Kenzie, Linden Leon Anthony Williams, 28, of Lot 74 Accabre Drive Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Linden Cassandra Alexandra Mclennan, 26, Lot 58 Accabre Drive Kara Kara Housing Scheme Mackenzie Linden, Upper Demerara River Melicia Adella Williams, 38, of Lot 99 Inner Bagotsville West Bank Demerara; Lot 347 Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Lot 74, Accabre Drive Kara Kara, Housing Scheme Mackenzie Linden Akeem Elijah Powers, 27, of Lot 918 Victory Valley, Linden, and Lot 37 West Watoaka Farm Road, Linden Khadijah Nafeesah Long, 25, of 266 Wisroc Housing Scheme Linden, Upper Demerara River Raul Jomal James, 34, of Lot 98 Accabre Drive Kara Kara Housing Scheme Mackenzie Linden.

The food box money laundering case, involving so far unnamed Chinese, has so far led to the charging of three members of a family who reside at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. Charged are Kenneth Kellawan Ramnarine, a taxi driver, Damian Brandon Ramnarine, a salesman and Yevette Nalini Saroop, a businesswoman, all of Lot 274 Somerset Court, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

According to the Head of SOCU, Assistant Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh, reports reaching his Unit indicated that the trio conducted multiple suspicious transactions at several financial institutions in Guyana, raising concerns that they may be involved in money laundering activities. He based these suspicions primarily on the large number of unsubstantiated cash deposits made via Kenneth Ramnarine’s business accounts of Ken’s Trading Enterprise.

The sources of funds declarations submitted to several commercial banks show that most of the deposits are attributed to sales proceeds from biodegradable food boxes sold to local businesses, particularly Chinese restaurants. The Head of SOCU claimed that a substantial number of wire transfers, amounting to over GY$3.7 Billion were sent to 22 companies in China under the pretext of importing raw materials to produce bio-degradable products, while other sums were disguised locally totalling over $4.1 Billion dollars.