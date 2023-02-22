Four arrested for alleged cocaine, marijuana busts

Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 15:36 by Denis Chabrol

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged discovery of large quantities of cocaine and marijuana on Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, according to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The anti-drug agency said Andre Clarke, 50, of Norton Street, Wortmanville and Eon Martin, 45, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown were arrested after the seizure of the narcotics in a car and a house. “The narcotic tested positive for cocaine, amounting to 2.55 lbs. (1.158 kgs) with a street value of GYD$1.1 million,” CANU said.

According to CANU, February 21, 2023, CANU officers searched a property on Norton Street in the presence of the two persons who were present at the time, which led to the discovery of a brick like parcel suspected to be cocaine.

CANU agents then searched a motor vehicle on bearing registration number PHH 9387 on Norton Street in the presence of the driver and another occupant, which led to the discovery of three brick like parcels of suspected cannabis.

Meanwhile, CANU said its agents arrested Chatterpaul “Dutchie” Singh, 39, of First Street Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara and Anesia Isfehani, 24, of Crown Dam Industry, East Coast Demerara with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 3.3 lbs. (1.542 kgs) with a street value of GY $500,000.