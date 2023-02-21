Foreign helicopter spotted in Rupununi

Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 16:41 by Denis Chabrol

A foreign helicopter has been sighted in Deep South Rupununi near an illegal mining camp, prompting security forces and Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) inspectors to be deployed to the area, Aviation Minister Juan Edghill said Tuesday afternoon.

“The preliminary information is that it was in proximity to an illegal mining camp in the Deep South,” he told Demerara Wave Online News.

Mr Edghill said security forces spotted the aircraft on Monday. He said after the team returns from the area more information would become available about the country of registration, nationality of pilot and whether the chopper was linked to the illegal mining camp. “They have not returned yet from the area to give a full report,” the minister said.

Other high-level sources in the security sector told Demerara Waves Online News that no drugs, guns or ammunition were found aboard the helicopter. Early indications were that the pilot said he made an emergency landing in the area which is on the edge of the border with neighbouring Brazil.

The Aviation Minister said the GCAA inspection, he explained, is expected to offer clues about where the helicopter is from and who it is registered. Mr Edghill said the Aviation Authority was contacted late Monday evening to make available the inspector early Tuesday morning.

In recent years, several illegal aircraft had been discovered in Guyana’s interior especially in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) and Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and law enforcement agents had concluded that a number of them had been involved in cocaine trafficking.