Woman admits to killing husband

Last Updated on Sunday, 19 February 2023, 15:27 by Denis Chabrol

A woman said she early Sunday morning witnessed her 18-year old granddaughter stabbing to death her 27-year old husband, hours after the couple had an argument.

Police on the Essequibo Coast on Sunday said they were investigating the stabbing death of the man by his wife at Macknab, Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Anthony ‘Davie’ Shivlall. Police have since arrested his wife, 18 years old, as they probe the incident that occurred around 2 O’clock Sunday morning, February 19, 2023.

Police said the woman “has admitted to stabbing her husband.”

Investigators were informed that around 4 O’clock Saturday afternoon Shivlall and his wife were at a birthday party at the home of Bernadine Williams, a 62-year-old housewife, at Macknab, Lima Sands.

According to Bernadine Williams, who is the grandmother of Shivlall’s wife, at about 5 PM Saturday, her granddaughter and Anthony Shivlall had an argument, after which she left and went home.

Ms Williams, according to police, claimed that around 2 O’clock Sunday morning, she was dancing in her yard when she saw her granddaughter return, and she asked for her husband. Ms. Williams said the young woman told her that Shivlall was inside the lower flat of the house. The woman said her granddaughter went into the lower flat of the house, where she spent a while, which prompted her to make checks and she saw the young woman stabbing Shivlall.

“Upon checking, Bernadine said she saw Anthony Shivlall lying on the ground, and her granddaughter was over him. She was stabbing him with a knife to his chest area, causing him to receive injuries, after which she ran east of the lower flat, exited and made good of her escape,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Detectives observed one stab wound on the victim’s left chest area, one stab wound to his lower right chest area, and one to his left hand, police added.

Police said, acting on information received, arrested the suspect at her mother’s house at Macknab. Police told her of the offence committed, cautioned her, and she admitted stabbing her husband.