E-SIMs now available at all GTT’s retail stores across the country

Last Updated on Sunday, 19 February 2023, 14:50 by Denis Chabrol

GTT said it has recently made E-SIMs available for purchase and installation at all of the company’s retail stores across the country and street sale agents.

The E-SIM is a digital version of a physical sim card that is pre-installed in a customer’s cellphone. It also allows for ease of tracking if the device is lost and seamless transfer of information when upgraded to another E-SIM compatible device.

Customers can activate a maximum of eight E-SIMs in one device depending on the model of the cellphone, GTT said in a statemen . The telecoms provider, however, says it can only be utilized in one device at a time.

GTT’s E-SIM is compatible with US version iPhones and selected iOS devices purchased in Hong Kong and Macao. This includes iPhone 11, XS, XR, 12 and iPhone 13 running IOS version 16.2 or any further updates.

However, the E-SIM is not available for iPhones or iPads purchased in the Chinese mainland, even if they appear on the list of E-SIM-compatible iPhones and iPads.

GTT said additionally, there has been no official announcement by Samsung or any other android manufacturer that their E-SIM capable handsets will be guaranteed to work in Latin America and or the Caribbean Region.

GTT is advising customers that while some android handsets may be compatible with a GTT E-SIM, the company cannot guarantee it will continue to work should the handset be updated with a new operating software.

For existing GTT prepaid customers upgrading to an E-SIM, the cost is GYD$ 500. While for new customers the cost is GYD$ 2000 and the customer will receive GYD$ 1000 in credit.