Guyana donates US$100,000 to earthquake ravaged Turkiye, Syria

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Guyana has decided to donate US$100,000 to the global humanitarian response to earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria where more than 40,000 persons were confirmed dead, President Irfaan Ali said Tuesday.

He said Cabinet responded favourably to the appeal that was made through the United Nations (UN) channel. “We have decided on US$50,000 each- US$50,000 for Turkiye, US$50,000 for Syria to be part of the UN effort in supporting those countries,” Dr. Ali said.

More than one week since the 7.8 magnitude struck the two countries rescuers in southern Turkiye said they were still hearing voices of persons who were buried under the rubble.

Meanwhile, as Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders prepared to meet with top representatives of the United States and Canada in The Bahamas to discuss the Haitian crisis, President Ali said he was keen on providing aid to those badly affected by the ever worsening political crisis. “For me, one of the important things now is the humanitarian crisis. How we support Haiti in this humanitarian crisis is critical,” he said.

The Bahamas and Jamaica have openly stated that their security service personnel could be dispatched to Haiti in an effort to restore order. Thousands of Haitians are going without food and water while gangs and police engage in turf wars.

Many more are taking risky journeys by boat to neighbouring Jamaica, Cayman Islands, and The Bahamas while others are paying thousands of US dollars to flee by plane to Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Brazil and the United States.