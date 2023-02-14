Guyana asked to help LIAT

Last Updated on Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 21:21 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday said the Guyana government has been asked to help revive the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT (1974) Limited but no decision has been made.

Acknowledging that LIAT is an “important” aspect of regional transportation, he said the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, and St Vincent and the Grenadines have been talking with the Guyana government about a “possible role. “They have asked us to be part of a solution. Of course, part of a solution might be looking at investment, looking at the outstanding debts to Guyana,” he told Demerara Waves Online News. LIAT, about three years ago, had owed Guyanese entities more than GY$80 million,

Dr Ali said the countries have not yet decided what form Guyana’s assistance to the ailing regional carrier would be. “We have not committed to any investment in LIAT at this time but, of course, we want to be part of a solution for regional air transport and regional maritime support,” he added.

After having been grounded for several months in 2020 due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on top of an already terrible financial crisis, LIAT resumed operations but on fewer routes. The carrier also owes severed workers more than US$2 million and creditors more than US$37 million.