12 among others wanted for 2022 Mon Repos market “terrorism” attack

Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 13:28 by Denis Chabrol

Guyanese police on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for at least 12 persons for terrorism allegedly unleashed on stallholders and other persons at the Mon Repos market area almost one year ago by persons who had marched from Golden Grove to protest the police killing of a youth from their village.

“Terror and mayhem were unleashed on persons on the East Coast of Demerara in June last year, during which several vehicles were burnt, and a number of stalls were ransacked and looted at the Mon Repos Market, East Coast Demerara. Roads were blocked by burning debris, and scores of persons were beaten and robbed during the acts of terror committed by ‘protestors’,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Police said they want to prosecute the persons for acts of terrorism contrary to the Criminal Law Offences Act that they allegedly committed on June 28, 2022.

They were allegedly part of a group of persons who had marched westwards from Golden Grove to protest the police shooting death of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus on June 10. Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega, 22, of Downer Canal, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara has since been charged with Bacchus’ murder.

Six of the persons are from Golden Grove and four are from Nabaclis, both East Coast Demerara.

Topping the list of wanted persons are Walkie Glasgow of Golden Grove, Trotman Tixey, alias ‘Quincy’ from Nabaclis, and Sukie Reginal from Golden Grove.

Others are Carlos, ‘Ray Ray/Lilly’, ‘Nedd’, and ‘Blammi’ from Golden Grove, and ‘Dave’, ‘Burke’, and Layne from Nabaclis as well Kaldin from Enmore North, and ‘Peters’ from Haslington North & Victoria Village.