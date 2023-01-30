http://demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/728x90px_Guyana-Customer-Service-min.jpg!

14 parliamentarians fall sick

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News Monday, 30 January 2023

Last Updated on Monday, 30 January 2023 by Denis Chabrol

At least 14 parliamentarians have been sickened, possibly by a virus, prompting a massive clean-up operation at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre early Monday morning, a senior official said.

Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs said even if the government parliamentarians do not attend Monday’s sitting, there would be sufficient members for the business to proceed.

He said eight opposition and six government lawmakers were sick.

“Right now, I’ve sent up staff to do a massive sanitisation of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

Mr Isaacs said a number of the parliamentary staff members have also fallen ill with fever, vomiting and diarrhea. “I think it is some bug,” he said. He did not think it was food poisoning as he, other staff and all parliamentarians ate the same food.

News of sickened lawmakers and parliamen office staff came as the 65-seat National Assembly was Monday preparing to start a week of considering estimates of expenditure.

The five-day budget debate ended last Friday.

