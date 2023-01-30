Guyana-born British actress Letitia Wright urges parliamentarians to work in “peace” and “love”

Last Updated on Monday, 30 January 2023, 14:40 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana-born British actress Letitia Wright, on Monday urged Guyana’s opposition and government to work towards “peace” and “love”, in brief impromptu remarks to the National Assembly.

“As you all come together to make decisions for the country, I encourage you both-both sides, both parties- I encourage peace, I encourage love. I’m of peace, I’m of love,” she told the House. The main opposition People’s National Congress Reform-led coalition and the governing People’s Progressive Party seldom agree on anything except territorial sovereignty.

Ms Wright, who is best known for her starring roles in Black Panther, conceded that she did not know a lot about Guyana’s politics but credited the opposition and government for helping to improve the country. “I’m just proud of you both and everybody that’s working together for the betterment and the empowerment of our country,” Wright told the 65-seat House.

This is Ms Wright’s first visit to her native Guyana, having left for the United Kingdom when she was eight years old. She is now 29.

She has been visiting several eco-tourism and other destinations and hopes to find ways of working with children and youths so that “I can use my platform for good”.

Ms Wright, who hails from Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, arrived in Guyana to a tumultuous welcome at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. “I’m the daughter of the soil of Guyana so my return means a lot to me,” she said.

Her grandfather was Conrad Wright one of late President Forbes Burnham’s working class politicians .