Eight-year old dies from burns in house fire

Last Updated on Monday, 30 January 2023, 0:13 by Denis Chabrol
An eight-year old boy died on Sunday from severe burns that he sustained in a fire that destroyed a house on Friday last at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, the Guyana Fire and Rescue Service said.
He was identified as Jermaine Jackson. Still listed in a critical condition is 75-year old Lynette Gray who was the owner of the house at Lot 873 South Cummings Lodge, that was burnt on Friday. A four-year old child received minor burns.
“The organization is deeply saddened by this young child’s passing and is once again urging citizens to take all necessary precautions to avoid losses that can never be replaced,” the Fire and Rescue Service said.
Ms Gray and five other persons lived in the house.
Fire Service investigators said, “the purported cause of the fire is an electrical fan that overheated and ignited nearby combustible materials.” The service said a number of the main reasons for electrical fires include illegal connections, overloading of circuits, slack connections, malfunction of electrical appliances, inferior drop cords or circuit strips.
“Electrical fires are especially dangerous because they can happen at any time if enough care and attention are not exercised towards electrical outlets and appliances,” the Fire and Rescue Service said.