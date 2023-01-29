Eight-year old dies from burns in house fire

Last Updated on Monday, 30 January 2023, 0:13 by Denis Chabrol

An eight-year old boy died on Sunday from severe burns that he sustained in a fire that destroyed a house on Friday last at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, the Guyana Fire and Rescue Service said.

He was identified as Jermaine Jackson. Still listed in a critical condition is 75-year old Lynette Gray who was the owner of the house at Lot 873 South Cummings Lodge, that was burnt on Friday. A four-year old child received minor burns.