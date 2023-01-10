Shortage of judges, support staff to ease this year

Amid a barrage of concerns by the judiciary, Guyana Bar Association and the Director of Public Prosecutions about the prolonged shortage of judges, Attorney General Anil Nandlall on Tuesday announced that this will be addressed early this year.

Mr Nandlall announced at the opening of Guyana”s inaugural Law Year, he said very very “very early long before the end of the first quarter” the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) would be appointed.

He added that the PSC would appoint key support staff for the judiciary.

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire told the ceremony that while buildings are necessary- a clear reference to the opening of new court buildings across Guyana- it is people who do the work.

The Bar Association President Pauline Chase and the Director of Public Prosecutions lamented the adverse impact of the shortage of judges.

The Chief Justice and the Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards continue to act in those positions.

Those acting positions have been repeatedly criticised by former and serving Presidents of the Caribbean Court of Justice. Substantive appointments for these two posts require agreement by the President and the Opposition. Leader.

The acting Chief Justice is 56 years old and the acting Chancellor is 59 years old. The retirement age for the Chancellor, Chief Justice and Court of Appeal judges is 68 years

