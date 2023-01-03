St Vincent’s Prime Minister gets Guyana’s second highest award

Last Updated on Tuesday, 3 January 2023, 22:28 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday evening bestowed Guyana’s second highest award, the Order of Roraima, to the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

At a special dinner at State House, the Guyanese Head of State and Government said he was honoured to present the prestigious award to the long-standing regional politician.

“The conferral of Guyana’s Order of Roraima is in deserved recognition of the tireless commitment and unflinching contributions which Dr Gonsalves has made to the cause of regionalism and regional integration,” Dr Ali was quoted as saying in an Office of the President release.

Dr Gonsalves’ visit is being kept away from the glare of the media and is confined to scant official releases and Facebook posts by the government.

The President also praised Prime Minister Gonsalves’ solidarity with Guyana in protecting the country’s democracy and territorial integrity.

He called Dr Gonsalves a Caribbean man who has been committed to “democracy, peace, security and development of the Caribbean.”

The Head of State also lauded the other regional and national individuals who stood up for “democracy, the rule of law, and freedom” in Guyana. He said they would be recognised for their contributions later in the year.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, government ministers, former President Donald Ramotar, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Carla Barnett; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess; Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken and other government officials were also at the event.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is on a four-day official visit to Guyana.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, is also a recipient of the Order of Roraima.