St Vincent and the Grenadines PM on official visit to Guyana; agenda undisclosed

Last Updated on Monday, 2 January 2023, 18:59 by Denis Chabrol

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves arrived in Guyana on Monday but no details were provided about this previously unann0unced four-day “official visit”.

Enquiries about whether memoranda of understanding or agreements would be signed and what would be on the agenda proved futile.

Dr Gonsalves arrived on a chartered Surinamese Fly Allways aircraft from Brazil where he, President Irfaan Ali and Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi attended Sunday’s inauguration ceremony for Brazil’s President Luis Inacio ‘Lula’ Da Silva.

Clearly all protocol and other arrangements were in place for the arrival of the Vincentian leftist leader who enjoys close relations with other historically working class oriented parties in Venezuela and the Caribbean.

St Vincent is responsible for maritime and air transport in the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) quasi-cabinet.