India awards Guyana’s President highest award to person of Indian origin

Last Updated on Monday, 2 January 2023, 16:32 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali will later this month be conferred with India’s highest award for persons of Indian origin, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), for 2023, the Indian High Commission said Monday.

He was selected from among a list of 27 nominees for this year. The 17th PBSA will be conferred by the Honourable President of India as part of the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention (Indian Diaspora Day) to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from 8-10 January 2023.

“President Ali joins 26 other persons of Indian origin / non-resident Indians who have been recognized by the Government of India for their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.,” the High Commission in Georgetown said.

The Award will be conferred during the valedictory session of the Convention on 10 January 2023. President Ali has been invited as the Chief Guest for the upcoming PBD Convention and will be travelling to India with a high level delegation comprising of both official and private sector representatives, the High Commission said.