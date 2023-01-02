India awards Guyana’s President highest award to person of Indian origin

Last Updated on Monday, 2 January 2023, 16:32 by Denis Chabrol
Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali will later this month be conferred with India’s highest award for persons of Indian origin, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), for 2023, the Indian High Commission said Monday.
A Jury-cum-Awards Committee, with Vice-President of India as the Chairman, External Affairs Minister of India as the Vice-Chair and other distinguished members from various walks of life considered the nominations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, 2023 and unanimously selected the awardees. The awardees represent the excellence achieved by the Indian Diaspora in various fields.
Following is the list of Awardees recommended by Jury-cum-Awards Committee for conferment of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023:
|Name
|Country
|Field
|1. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali
|Guyana
|Politics/Community Welfare
|2. Prof. Jagadish Chennupati
|Australia
|Science & Technology/Education
|3. Prof. Sanjeev Mehta
|Bhutan
|Education
|4. Prof. Dilip Loundo
|Brazil
|Art & Culture/Education
|5. Dr. Alexander Maliakel John
|Brunei Darussalam
|Medicines
|6. Dr. Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan
|Canada
|Community Welfare
|7. Mr. Joginder Singh Nijjar
|Croatia
|Art & Culture/Education
|8. Prof. Ramjee Prasad
|Denmark
|Information Technology
|9. Dr. Kannan Ambalam
|Ethiopia
|Community Welfare
|10. Dr. Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay
|Germany
|Community Welfare/Medicine
|11. Ms. Reena Vinod Pushkarna
|Israel
|Business/Community Welfare
|12. Dr. Maqsooda Sarfi Shiotani
|Japan
|Education
|13. Dr. Rajagopal
|Mexico
|Education
|14. Mr. Amit Kailash Chandra Lath
|Poland
|Business/Community Welfare
|15. Mr. Parmanand Sukhumal Daswani
|Republic of Congo
|Community Welfare
|16. Mr. Piyush Gupta
|Singapore
|Business
|17. Mr. Mohanlal Hira
|South Africa
|Community Welfare
|18. Mr. Sanjaykumar Shivabhai Patel
|South Sudan
|Business/Community Welfare
|19. Mr. Sivakumar Nadesan
|Sri Lanka
|Community Welfare
|20. Dr. Dewanchandrebhose Sharman
|Suriname
|Community Welfare
|21. Dr. Archana Sharma
|Switzerland
|Science & Technology
|22. Justice Frank Arthur Seepersad
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Community Welfare/Education
|23. Mr. Siddharth Balachandran
|UAE
|Business/Community Welfare
|24. Mr. Chandrakant Babubhai Patel
|UK
|Media
|25. Dr. Darshan Singh Dhaliwal
|USA
|Business/Community Welfare
|26. Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam
|USA
|Business
|27. Mr. Ashok Kumar Tiwary
|Uzbekistan
|Business