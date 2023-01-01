Mechanic shot, security guard battered at Movietowne on New Year’s morning

Last Updated on Sunday, 1 January 2023, 13:15 by Denis Chabrol

A mechanic was shot and injured and a security guard was struck to his face with a liquor bottle early Sunday- New Year’s morning- after he told the driver of a car that he could not park and block the entrance to the Outside Bar at Movietowne, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Sources said 30-year old Olofay De Santos was shot to his chest, abdomen and hand by unknown persons after he allegedly fired several rounds indiscriminately during the fracas between his friend and the guard.

When Mr De Santos fell to the ground, it is believed that someone picked up his firearm and left the scene. He was rushed to a city hospital by other persons after his friends reportedly fled the scene and left him on the ground.

Police are reportedly trying to ascertain who opened fire while De Santos was discharging rounds, resulting in him being struck by bullets.

Investigators rushed to the scene but the man, who struck the guard with a bottle to his face, and his brother were subsequently arrested and their licensed guns seized by police as part of the probe.

Crime scene detectives recovered a number spent shells from the scene and the car that De Santos and the brothers were in has been held by the police.