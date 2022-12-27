11 guns, 601 rounds of ammo stolen from security service- police

Last Updated on Tuesday, 27 December 2022, 13:37 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Tuesday said they were investigating the alleged theft of several guns and a quantity of ammunition from Radar Security and Supplies’ Georgetown office.

Investigators said they have since arrested a security guard and the Weapons Training Officer in connection with the theft that allegedly occurred between 10:00 AM, December 25 and 6:30 PM on December 26. Police said the alleged robbery was reported at 8:35 PM December 26, 2022.

Police said they were hunting for a security guard, 36 years old, from Paradise Housing Scheme. Checks at his given address revealed that no one was seen at the house which seems to have been abandoned.

Radar Security Services is owned by a businessman, 49-years old, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Police said the firearms allegedly stolen from Radar Security’s office were two single-barrel shotguns valued at GY$950,000; four 9mm Taurus Pistols valued at GY$1,400,000; five Taurus .32 pistols valued at GY$1,425,000; twenty-five 12 gauge cartridges, five hundred and fifty-eight .32 ammunition, and eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Police said the weapons and ammo were stored in a steel ‘strongbox’ which is secured with two padlocks and inside the strongbox, the firearms are chained and padlocked with three padlocks.

Police said that the firm’s Chief Security Officer, a 72-year-old from Guyhoc Park told investigators that he checked the firearms and all were intact. At 6:30 PM Monday, a 65-year-old ‘Weapons Training Officer’ from Enterprise, East Bank Demerara, visited the location and met a 57-year-old Security Guard from Tucville who was on duty.

The Weapons Training Officer told police that he observed that the door to the office was not secured, but rather it was left ajar. He then entered the office, where he observed that the padlocks on the strongbox were cut off, the chain that secured the firearms was also cut, and the firearms mentioned were missing, police said.

However, two other shotguns were left in the strong box. The Weapons Training Officer then informed the owner of the security service of his findings, according to police.

:Detectives observed that the padlocks and chain were indeed cut. The two shotguns were removed from the strong box and lodged. The office was checked, but there were no signs of breakage,” police said.

The 57-year-old security guard was questioned, and he claimed that at 5 PM on December 26, 2022, he took over duty from a 36-year-old security guard from Paradise Housing Scheme, who handed over the key for the said office that housed the strongbox.

The 57-year-old guard said that he did not check the office door, nor did he go into the office. He was arrested, and a search was carried out at his home, but nothing was found.