Security company robbed of payroll at Guyana Shorebase Inc

Last Updated on Sunday, 4 December 2022, 9:26 by Denis Chabrol

Sheriff Security Service was robbed of a GY$500,000 payroll while guards at Guyana Shorebase Inc (GYSBI), Houston, East Bank Demerara were being paid, police said.

The robbery was committed at about 6:20 PM Saturday by two males who arrived on the scene on motorcycles. Police said the incident was reported three hours later at 9:15 PM.

Police said the Site Manager at GYSBI was robbed of the money, property of Sheriff Security Service’s Chief Executive Officer Ameir Ahmad

Investigators were told that at the time of the robbery, the Site Supervisor was paying security guards when the two perpetrators, one of whom rode up on two black CG motorcycles with number plates covered with cloth and parked about 25 feet south of the security hut at GYSBI.

Police said the perpetrators then went into the hut and asked the security guard for the victim who informed the guard that the victim was in the office. The female security guard reportedly said one of the robbers whipped out a handgun from his right side pants pocket and ordered her to lie on the ground while his accomplice went to the Site Manager’s office and grabbed the cash.

“The unarmed Perpetrator remained with the security, while the other \perpetrator went into the office where the Victim was and pointed the gun at the victim and demanded that he hand over cash, the victim and handed over the cash mentioned, which was in an envelope,” police said.

The perpetrators then quickly walked out of the compound and made good their escape on the motorcycles in a western direction, police said.