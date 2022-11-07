Norton encourages Mocha residents not to move from land as govt gives two weeks final notice

Last Updated on Monday, 7 November 2022, 8:13 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton Sunday night urged residents aback Mocha not to remove from an area where government is building the Eccles to Great Diamond Highway, one day after government issued them final notices of removal.

Addressing a public meeting in the predominantly Afro-Guyanese stronghold of his People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led opposition coalition, Mr Norton accused the mainly Indo-Guyanese backed People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration of discriminating against his supporters by demanding 2,500 feet of land in contrast to other areas.

He encouraged the residents in that area of Mocha not to remove from where he described as “ancestral lands”, a reference to lands that had been acquired by freed African slaves almost 200 years ago. “When it comes to the road passing an African Guyanese village, you want 2,500 feet. Tell them it will not happen. These are our people’s ancestral lands and it must go to the people of Mocha and when the idiot comes to tell you you are squatting, tell them you don’t squat on your own property,” he said.

Official estimates are that about 150 persons attended the meeting, something Mr Norton boasted was a natural turnout from the community rather than having been transported there.

The PNCR Leader told the residents that they must decide who should occupy the lands. He said government’s “only role” should be to provide electricity, water, drainage and irrigation “so that they can facilitate economic activity including agriculture.” Mr Norton charged that government was acting in the interest of the rich.

The Ministry of Housing and Water on Saturday said more than 20 families have relocated to neighbouring residential areas and have reconstructed their homes with assistance from government compensation, but five others have refused to remove and are preventing the road from going ahead.

Government has so far spent more than GY$250 million on housing compensation and relocation and GY$5.1 million on compensation for crops, reported the privately-owned Stabroek News on Monday.

Those refusing to budge have been cautioned against being manipulated by political and personal agenda.