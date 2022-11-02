Body of Guyana-born New York policeman found at Orinduik

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 12:13 by Denis Chabrol

The body of the Guyana-born New York policeman was early Wednesday morning discovered by a search party three days after he went missing while bathing at the Orinduik Falls in Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni), police said.

His local address was given as 164 Fourth Street, Alexander Village but the New York Police Department confirmed that he was a member of that law enforcement agency up to the time of his death.

Police said Haynes’ body was found at about 6:30 AM. He allegedly drowned on October 30 at about 3 PM after which police visited the area at about 15 minutes later.

Investigators were told that 43-year old Haynes and his children’s mother, 34-year old Alicia Vassell, an American citizen, first toured the Kaieteur Falls and then Orinduik Falls.

Vassell was celebrating her birthday.

“Enquiries disclosed that Gladstone was swimming below the Orinduik Falls in the water, which was high and streaming heavily at the time. He reportedly went under the surface of the water and disappeared,” police said.

Concerns have been raised that there was no tour guide when they arrived aboard an Air Services Limited (ASL) plane.