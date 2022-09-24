GTT fixing service disruption in Essequibo after road accident

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 September 2022, 9:19 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Saturday said its engineers were working feverishly to restore mobile phone and internet services on the East Bank Essequibo and the Essequibo Coast after its fibre cable was cut as a result of a road accident.

“Our engineers are working to resolve as soon as possible. We apologise for this unnecessary inconvenience,” the telecoms company said in a statement.

GTT said an accident in the Tuschen area, East Bank Essequibo resulted in a fibre cut and disruption to services. Services disrupted are GTT fibre, DSL and mobile in Tuschen, Parika, Hubu, and the Essequibo Coast.