Construction worker jailed, contractor remanded for alleged theft of GY$400 million worth of raw gold

Last Updated on Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 16:59 by Denis Chabrol

A contractor and a construction worker, who allegedly stole GY$400 million worth of raw gold from a house they were repairing, have been charged with larceny and one of them has admitted to stealing the 1,000 ounces of gold and has been sentenced to four years imprisonment.

The men allegedly stole the gold from the female gold miner’s house at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

“The victim is a female gold dealer and over the years, she accumulated the raw gold and concealed them at a location within the confines of her home. The suspects were contracted by the victim to conduct repairs to her home and in the process of doing same, they found the gold and they divided up same amongst themselves and then they went on a spending spree,” the police force said.

Police said they have since seized five cars cars, one truck, GY$6.3 million and a quantity of raw gold- all believed to be proceeds of crime. Three persons, including two subordinate officers, who are stationed in Berbice are also in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The Guyana Police Force said 24-year old Satrohan ‘Richie’ Seegobin, a construction worker, of Lot 13 Farm, East Bank Demerara confessed to stealing the gold from the woman’s house. Investigators were told that the theft occurred between December 2021 and January 2022, but police said they received a report on September 16 and arrested and charged Satrohan and 49-year old Bhaloonauth ‘Krishna’ Seegobin on September 20, 2022.

They were not required to plea to the indictable offence.

Cove & John Magistrate, Fabayo Azore remanded Bhaloonauth to prison until November 1.