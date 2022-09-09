GTT supporting staff in Giftland Branch robbery

Last Updated on Friday, 9 September 2022, 10:33 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) on Friday said it was supporting its workers who were threatened and assaulted during a GY$19 million robbery Thursday night.

“We have accounted for all our team members and continue to provide support to them through our HR (Human Resource) Employee Experience,” GTT said in a statement.

The telecommunications company said as a result of the incident, its GTT Giftland Stote location would open late today. No specific time was given. GTT recommended that customers use the Unique Innovations store in the Giftland Mall for any mmg+ transaction or visit GTT’s ground floor location for all other GTT services.

That telecommunications company said it has engaged the Guyana Police Force and “our investigation team.”

Police earlier Friday said on Thursday night two men arrived dressed as members of a security firm that usually collects earnings.

During the process, police said the masked men whipped out handguns ordered them to lie on the floor, bound and gagged them with duct tape and then left with the money.

Police said the men escaped in a white Raum whose licence number is unknown.