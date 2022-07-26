BREAKING: Jagdeo files GY$50 million lawsuit against Su

Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, 17:05 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has filed an estimated GY$50 million lawsuit against Chinese businessman Su Zhi Rong for defamatory statements against him in reports by American news media entity, Vice News.

The privately-owned independent newspaper, Stabroek News, has reported that Su’s whereabouts were unknown.

Mr. Jagdeo has denied collecting bribes through Su, as a middleman, from Chinese investors.

Since then, the opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change, and Transparency Institute of Guyana have been part of mounting calls for an impartial investigation to be conducted.

President Irfaan Ali has said the police should investigate reported confessions by Chinese businessmen in the Vice News that they are engaged in alleged money laundering.