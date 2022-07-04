BREAKING: Undercover cop to be charged with murder of Quindon Bacchus

Last Updated on Monday, 4 July 2022, 12:18 by Denis Chabrol

Director of Public Prosecutions Statement

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) received the report and file from the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority Justice Retired William Ramlal on the evening of the 3rd day of July, 2022. Justice Retired Ramlal recommended that one policeman, Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega, be charged with the offence of Murder, Contrary to Common law, committed on Quindon Bacchus. The DPP has since advised the police to proceed with the institution of this charge.

Advise has also been given for two other policemen, Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and Sergeant Dameion McLennon to be charged with the following offences:

• Lance Corporal Thurston Simon is to be charged with the offence of Attempt to obstruct the course of justice, Contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

• Lance Corporal Thurston Simon is to also be charged with the offence of Conduct prejudice to good order and discipline, Contrary to Section 4(z) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01.

• Sergeant Dameion McLennon is to be charge with Attempt to obstruct the course of justice, Contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Director of Public Prosecutions

*Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC*