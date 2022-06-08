Suspected bandit captured after shootout with police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 19:37 by Denis Chabrol

A suspected bandit was arrested late Tuesday night but two of his accomplices escaped after a shootout with police on La Grange Public Road, West Bank Demerara where they minutes earlier robbed a resident of Campbellville, Georgetown, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said one of the suspects opened fire on a patrol that responded to a report of an armed robbery. “Upon approaching the vehicle, one of the occupants discharged a round at the police vehicle, prompting the ranks to return fire. Subsequently, the ranks captured one of the suspects, while the other two managed to escape on foot,” police said.

Police said they also intercepted the grey Fielder wagon that was allegedly used during the armed robbery committed on a 41-year old man of John Street, Campbellville.

Investigators said the suspect, who is from Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, was arrested and, along with the vehicle, was taken to the Wales Police Station, West Bank Demerara.