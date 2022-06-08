Cellphone tracker helps police nab three suspects in multi-million dollar robbery

Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 20:03 by Denis Chabrol

The cell phone tracker on a stolen phone has led to the arrest of three of four men who staged a multimillion dollar robbery committed on a lawyer and seven businessmen early Wednesday morning at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara, police said.

The eight victims told police that the bandits carted off a total of GY$8,162,000 in items and GY$7,366,000 in cash.

“One victim, upon tracking his phone, led police to an abandoned house in Plum Park Sophia,” the Guyana Police Force said. Several stolen items, according to police, were recovered in a red Digicel bag at that location. They are two laptops belonging to Michael Kunjbehari, one Samsung S10 cell phone belonging to Robin Satrohan, one Samsung Note20 Ultra phone belonging to Attorney-at-Law Everton Lammy-Singh and an iPhone 13 belonging to Anthony Joseph along with an ID card.

Police said after the bag was dusted for fingerprints, they acted on information and went to a house at North Melanie, East Coast Demerara where three suspects were arrested and taken to the Beterverwagting Police Station. “They were placed into custody and were identified by the victims as the perpetrators,” police said.

The robbery occurred at around 1:30 Wednesday morning at Fourth Street, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara where the eight victims, along with five other friends, were at a birthday celebration. They alleged that four identifiable males armed with guns entered the house through a back door which was not locked and relieved the victims of the mentioned articles and cash.

The men then made good their escape in a waiting car.

The victims and articles stolen are as follows:

1) Michael Kunjbehari, a 36-year-old businessman of Fourth Street, Turkeyen, Georgetown: Two laptops valued at $200,000, GY$1.2 million in cash, along with one ID card

2) Robin Satrohan, a 32-year-old businessman of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown: GY$500,000 cash and one Samsung Galaxy S10 valued at GY$50,000.

3) Ryan Jahurali, a 30-year-old businessman of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara: One Samsung Note20 Ultra valued at $250,000 and $200,000 cash.

4) Everton Singh-Lammy, a 36-year-old of Kitty, Georgetown: One gold ring valued at GY$500,000, one Samsung Note20 Ultra valued GY$330,000 and GY$170,000 cash.

5) John Ali, a businessman of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown: One Black strap bag valued GY$700,000, one diamond ring valued at $4 million dollars, one white gold chain valued GY$400,000, one Samsung22 Ultra cell phone valued at GY$300,000, and GY$1.5M in cash.

6) Mario Joseph, a 31-years-old businessman of Well Road Ogle, East Coast Demerara: GY$50,000 cash

7) Ramsammy (only name), a 27-year-old Canadian citizen of Torrey Pines Boulevard, Sarasota, Canada: One gold chain valued at $1.1 million, one gold ring valued at $32,000, a red wallet containing a Canadian driver’s licence, ID card and bank card, and GY$63,000 in cash

8) Anthony Joseph, a 32-year-old businessman of Fourth Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown: One iPhone13 valued at GY$300,000.