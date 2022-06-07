Buxton carpenter electrocuted

Last Updated on Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 6:49 by Denis Chabrol

A carpenter has been electrocuted while building a wooden step in his home village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, police said.

He has been identified as 30-year old Conrad Spencer of Lot 10 Company Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Police said that at about 9:30 Sunday morning, Spencer was cutting wood with an electrical saw that came into contact with a live wire and he was electrocuted.

“Spencer was barefooted at the time of his demise, and was observed lying motionless next to the work-bench with an electrical saw alongside him and his body facing upwards. On his right hand, he had what appeared to be burnt marks around the elbow area,” police added.

An autopsy is due to be contacted to determine the cause of death.