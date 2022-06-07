GCAA says American Airlines is not cancelling flights to Guyana

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it is not true that American Airlines will be cancelling all flights to Guyana from August 1.

“The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) hereby advises the general public that there is a fake memo dated June 10, 2022 which alleges that it is from American Airlines,” the aviation regulatory agency said.

According to the Authority, it contacted American Airlines about the fake memo circulating on social media.

The GCAA advised travellers that American Airlines has not issued any statement saying it will be ending all flights to Guyana from August 1.

According to the authority, it is illegal to use the logo and brand of another entity without written permission or consent of the company.