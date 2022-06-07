Alleged wife killer charged with murder

Last Updated on Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 6:35 by Denis Chabrol

The man, who allegedly killed his wife, has been charged with murder.

Police say Clarence Farley was read the indictable offence when he appeared in court on Monday before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty.

He was remanded to prison until June 27.

He is accused of the murder of Carnegie School of Home Economics teacher, Omega Ault, at their home at Crane, West Coast Demerara.

An autopsy shows that she sustained severe head injuries.



Police say she was killed on May 23rd.



Days later, her decomposing body was found in her home.

Investigators had said that Mr. Farley had left his three-year old son with his wife’s sister and told her that he was going into the back-dam. He parked his car in a lumber yard at Coverden, East Bank Demerara.

Mr. Farley was arrested at a hotel in Corentyne, Berbice last week.