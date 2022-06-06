No Norton allies seen at Amna Ally’s birthday celebration

Last Updated on Monday, 6 June 2022, 8:58 by Writer

Former President David Granger and a number of his key political allies were seen at former People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) General Secretary, Amna Ally’s birthday celebration.

Neither current leader Aubrey Norton nor any of his known PNCR internal allies were seen in the several pictures that were posted by Ganesh Mahipaul, a Central Executive member and A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) parliamentarian, on his Facebook profile.

Those seen in several pictures included Mr. Granger and his wife, Sandra Granger, Ms. Ally, Mr. Joseph Harmon, and Mr. Larry London as well as Mayor Ubraj Narine, Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore and Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram.

The several PNCR Executive members, who are among APNU+AFC parliamentarians are Mr. Mahipaul, Mr. Roysdale Forde, Annette Ferguson, Natasha Singh-Lewis, Nima Flue-Bess, Maureen Philadelphia, Coretta Mc Donald, and Region Four Chairman, Daniel Seeram and Deonarine Ramsaroop.

Many of those present had openly endorsed and campaigned for then Opposition Leader Harmon to become PNCR Leader against Mr. Norton. Even after he was defeated by Norton and members of his slate, there had been a seeming reluctance by Mr. Harmon to resign from the post of Opposition Leader.