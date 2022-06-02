Three arrested for separate ganja, ammo busts

Last Updated on Thursday, 2 June 2022, 23:17 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with two separate busts totalling 11 kilogrammes of marijuana and several round of ammunition, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

That agency said 47-year old Raymond Tinnis, who was the lone occupant of a car, was arrested on the Mahaica Public Road for allegedly being in possession of 9.8 kilogrammes of marijuana. CANU estimates the marijuana has a street value of about GY$3 million.

CANU said 48-year old Julian Aaron and 46-year old Denise Aaron were arrested and escorted to CANU with 1.26 kilogrammes of marijuana. That anti-drug agency said the raid at Ginep Lane, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown unearthed 130 rounds of a variety ammunition.

The ammunition discovered included one .40mm, one hundred. 38, two .38 short, and twenty-seven 9mm rounds.