Guyana, Trinidad agree to remove non-tariff barriers; explore ferry service

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 May 2022, 10:04 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday agreed to remove non-tariff barriers to trade in agricultural produce and fast-track the removal of the transport constraints.

President Irfaan Ali told a news conference at State House that the two nations were exploring the possibility of a cargo ferry experiment between the the two countries.

The Foreign Minister of Guyana, Hugh Todd and his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Dr Amery Browne on Sunday exchanged copies of an already signed Memorandum of Understanding that also covers cooperation in energy between the two hydrocarbon-rich nations.

The private sector is also expected to be part of the deliberations on removing the non-tariff barriers. According to the document, “the Parties agree to cooperate in a number of areas including “pursuing enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security, security, energy, infrastructure, trade and investment, including addressing non-tariff barriers and other impediments to the flow of goods and services

between them, and any other areas, as may be determined, to contribute towards sustainable and resilient development of the two countries, and to the advancement of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.”

The accord was exchanged in the presence of Dr. Ali and the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley.

“We want the private sector of both countries to be on board , we want the investors to be on board, we want the People’s of both countries to be on board,” President Irfaan Ali said.

The Caribbean Agriculture Forum ended on Saturday with regional leaders committing to finding solutions to transportation constraints and non-tariff tariffs barriers.