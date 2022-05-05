New York court convicts extradited Guyanese man for murder in Richmond Hill

Last Updated on Thursday, 5 May 2022, 21:26 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyanese man, who was extradited to the United States three years ago, has been convicted for the murder of a man in New York in 2011,

Thirty-six year old Troy Thomas was found guilty of murder in the second degree.

The court convicted Thomas for the shooting and killing of 20-year old Keith Frank outside a South Richmond Hill house party in December 2011. Sentencing has been set for June 17. At that time, Thomas faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

District Attorney Katz said, “The defendant was on the run for approximately eight years before being brought back to Queens to face justice. Yesterday (March 2), following 2 ½ hours of deliberations a jury found the defendant guilty of committing this senseless slaying. The family of the victim was denied justice for more than a decade. Today, they can put this sad chapter behind them knowing the defendant will be punished for taking the life of their loved one.”

According to trial testimony, the defendant became involved in a petty dispute with Keith Frank at a house party in South Richmond Hill. The victim was just blocks from his home when Thomas shot him in the chest.

The young man, who’d just become a father eight months prior to the incident, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from the single gunshot wound.

Thomas, of of 32nd Street, South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, immediately fled the five boroughs, but eventually was found living in Guyana, where he fought extradition.

Assistant District Attorney George J. DeLuca-Farrugia, Director of the Queens District Attorney’s Extraditions, Renditions and Property Release Services, handled the extradition with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and the U.S. Department of State.

Assistant District Attorney George J. Deluca-Farrugia and Assistant District Attorney Suzanne Bettis prosecuted the case under the supervision of Assistant District Attorneys Peter J. McCormack III and John Kosinski, Senior Deputy Bureau Chiefs of Homicide, Karen Ross, Deputy Bureau Chief, and under the overall supervision of Executive Assistant District Attorney for Major Crimes Daniel A. Saunders and Executive Assistant District Attorney for Felony Trials Pishoy Yacoub.